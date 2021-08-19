One arrested in deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting outside a dispensary, located near Western Ave. and S.W. 65th.

“When officers arrived, they located one victim in the parking lot of that business,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Adrian Brown. Brown was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ryan Boyd

Police arrested Ryan Boyd, who was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip line at (405) 297-1200.