HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a homicide near Hugo.

According to the OSBI, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office requested the bureau’s help with investigating the homicide after responding on January 2.

Tyler Klaus. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

When deputies responded, they found 47-year-old Bobby Johnson dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Upon further investigation, the OSBI determined that Johnson had physically assaulted 21-year-old Tyler Klaus’ wife, which led to Klaus allegedly shooting Johnson.

Officials say Klaus was arrested and booked into the Choctaw County Jail.