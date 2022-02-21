BOISE CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the murder of a Texas man.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers with Cimarron County received a 911 call about a shooting in the 200 block of N. Texas Street in Boise City.

Officers with the Boise City Police Department and the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found 34-year-old Eric Ortega suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ortega, who is from Perryton, Texas, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Agents with the OSBI say 26-year-old Jonathan Robinson forced his way into the home on N. Texas where a gathering was taking place.

When he was met by Ortega, officials allege that Robinson shot the victim.

Robinson was taken into custody and is being held at the Cimarron County Jail.