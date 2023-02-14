OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have arrested one person connected to a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers were called to a reported stabbing at a convenience store parking lot near S.W. 29th and Blackwelder.

Investigators learned that there was a fight between two people that ended in a stabbing.

Officials say 31-year-old Javier Ortiz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now, authorities say they have made an arrest in the case.

Investigators arrested Jontue Beard on a complaint of first-degree murder.