OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 10, Oklahoma City police were called to the Plaza Inn after receiving a report of gunshots being heard.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.

Authorities have since arrested 19-year-old Joshua Gresham on complaints of accessory to murder, and receiving or concealing stolen property in connection to the shooting.

Officials say they are still searching for Anthony Taylor, who is also wanted for the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.