The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say another suspect has been arrested in connection to the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft.

Officials say at least 1,500 people were in attendance at the annual outdoor festival in Taft’s Old City Square for Memorial Day. Witnesses told police that an argument started just after midnight and shots were fired.

In all, eight people were shot.

39-year-old Sharika Bowler died, and seven others, ranging from ages 9-56, were injured.

Authorities say 26-year-old Skyler Buckner turned himself in to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on May 29. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Skyler Buckner, 26 – Taft Memorial Day shooting

Now, officials say another arrest has been made.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

The OSBI also has felony arrest warrants for 19-year-old Gervorise Warrior, and 18-year-old Keshaun Jackson.

If anyone has information on the location of Warrior and Jackson, you are asked to contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.