NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City National Guard firefighter is on a mission to find the suspects responsible for breaking into his new home.

“One day, you’re going to walk into the wrong house,” said Austin Gibbons. “It is the state of Oklahoma, and it could be your last day.”

But Gibbons told KFOR he’s hoping this petty crime doesn’t come to that.

He and his wife were preparing to move into their dream home in Newcastle, only to find out their new home had been burglarized.

Gibbons told KFOR the alleged thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of appliances.

“I don’t have a place to live because these individuals don’t want to get their life together,” said Gibbons.

His $200 surveillance system caught the two men on camera carrying out new doors and other building materials on June 4.

“They’re getting ready to do electrical work, [but] they couldn’t do it because once electricians come out, they realize that the stove, the dishwasher, the garbage disposal, and other stuff was taken,” said Gibbons.

This isn’t the first time the home has been targeted.

Gibbons stated he’d been hit more than three times.

He’s now hoping clear surveillance photos will catch the suspects.

“The cameras are up, and you’re going to get caught doing what you’re doing,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons has filed an insurance claim for the theft and a police report with the Newcastle Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crime and suspect is urged to contact the police.