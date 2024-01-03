OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One woman has died after being struck by multiple vehicles near NE 23rd Street and N. Coltrane Road. on Wednesday night.

Fatality accident near NE 23rd Street and N. Coltrane Road. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the woman was crossing NE 23rd St. when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck her, knocking her into the westbound lanes. The woman was then hit a second time by an EMBARK bus headed westbound.

Both the east and westbound lanes of 23rd St. near Coltrane will be closed to traffic until further notice as crews continue clearing the scene.