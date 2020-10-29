One dead after apartment fire in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in Norman.

Late Wednesday night, firefighters with the Norman Fire Department were called to an apartment fire near 12th Ave. S.E. and Alameda.

When fire crews arrived, they realized the blaze was contained to one unit at the complex.

After putting out the flames, firefighters discovered the body of a victim.

At this point, investigators say they are working to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

