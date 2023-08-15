OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

“It’s awful, it’s an awful thing,” said Juanita Rogers who lives in the area.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the victim was in the roadway when she was struck by a car just after 7 a.m. It happened on the I-240 service road near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the collision.

Those familiar with the area told KFOR it is a dangerous area to walk around.

“I’ve always seen it busy, especially in the morning with people going to work, people going to school now,” said Darezanae Porter.

According to officials, the driver of the car was not impaired and has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

The driver was not injured but was taken to a hospital to get checked out as a precaution, according to officials.

The off ramp from the interstate to Pennsylvania Avenue was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

“It’s sad, it’s awful,” said Rogers. “I’m going to pray for her. I hope that her family will be okay.”