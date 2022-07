WARR ACRES (KFOR) – A man dies following a stabbing near NW 63rd St. and N MacArthur Boulevard in Warr Acres early Saturday morning.

A wife stabbed her husband, leaving him unresponsive on the floor when police arrived on the scene.

Information was limited at the time, but eventually, reports came in that the man was pronounced dead.

Police have started investigating the scene and questioning the suspect. No word on if any arrests were made just yet. This is a developing story.