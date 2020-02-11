One dead after carbon monoxide leak at Tulsa apartment complex, fire officials say

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/KJRH) – One person is dead following a carbon monoxide leak at a Tulsa apartment complex.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, fire crews responded to a 911 call from an apartment resident about her carbon monoxide detector going off.

When crews arrived, they found that the levels in the caller’s apartment were elevated and quickly rising.

Firefighters started to wake up neighbors and evacuate apartments that had unsafe levels of carbon monoxide.

Crews found the source of the leak inside a ground-level garage. KJRH reports a car was left running inside the garage.

Fire officials say one female was found dead in the incident.

It is recommended that everyone should have a carbon monoxide detector in their home.