One dead after jumping off bridge in Oklahoma City while in police custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating an in-custody death after a man tried to run from police and jumped off a bridge, and later died.

Police say a male and female were involved in an accident near I-40 and Meridian around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the male and female to be intoxicated.

As an officer was attempting to arrest the male and had one of the suspect’s hands cuffed, he broke free and jumped off the bridge.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The female was detained, authorities say.

No other details have been released at this time.