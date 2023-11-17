CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A three-vehicle accident in Carter County left one person dead and two others injured Thursday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2018 Dodge Challenger passed a trooper going approximately 140 miles per hour on I-35. The trooper then activated his lights and attempted a traffic stop.

Officials say the vehicle crashed shortly after about four miles south of Ardmore into two other vehicles.

OHP says there were three people inside the Challenger, including the driver and two passengers. One passenger was ejected and died from their injuries. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition and the other passenger was treated and released from the hospital.

The two other drivers involved were not injured.