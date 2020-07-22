One dead after officer-involved shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Before 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, two Cleveland County deputies pulled over an SUV near S.W. 89th and Western. An Oklahoma City police officer who was also in the area stopped to assist.

While approaching the vehicle, the two deputies noticed the back seat passenger had a firearm.

At some point, all three officers opened fire on the passenger.

The passenger, described as a white male whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene. Two people in the front seat, including a juvenile, were not injured.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

No other details have been released at this time.

