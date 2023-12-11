POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died after a police chase ended in a crash Sunday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday just north of Earlsboro in Pottawatomie County on Benson Park Rd.

Officials say Tecumseh Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when the driver took a sudden turn too quickly and lost control. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled over onto the passenger side.

The driver was pinned for around three hours before being freed by the Seminole Fire Department. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No more information is available.