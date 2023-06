EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting at an Edmond restaurant.

According to Edmond Police, the shooting took place at a Wingstop near Broadway and 33rd around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say a man stuck his hand into the Wingstop and began firing a gun. As people were running away, one person was hit and later died.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

No more information is available at this time.