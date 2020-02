OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway following a shooting at a gun range in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities responded to the scene before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Big Boy’s Gun Range near S.W. 74th and Ambassador Rd.

Police tell KFOR one person died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials now believe this was not an accidental shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.