TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting at the Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa.

According to police, the incident began as an argument between two people outside one of the north doors of the mall. One person then pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Officials say the victim, identified as Kierstan “KJ” Love, was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition. Love later passed away Tuesday night from his injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene after the shooting.

Tulsa PD asks anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference case 2023-063499

No more information is available at this time.