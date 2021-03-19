One dead after shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported drive-by shooting near N.W. 28th and Independence.

It was a shocking wake up call for those who live nearby.

“Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of things going on here, speeding and stuff like that but nothing this drastic,” said Don, a resident. “First, I thought maybe somebody got hit by a car … cause of all the speeding on this street.”

Initial reports indicated that someone in a truck drove up and shot a man on a bicycle in the back.

“They learned that a male victim who had been riding a bike got into some sort of altercation possibly with somebody driving a white pickup truck,” said Capt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sadly, that victim died from his injuries.

Officials say no arrests have been made and they do not have a definitive description of the suspect at this time.