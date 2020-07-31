One dead, another critically injured after two-vehicle crash on H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash on an Oklahoma turnpike left one person dead and another in critical condition.

It happened on Thursday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Newcastle in McClain County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Silverado were traveling eastbound on the turnpike when the Ford struck the Silverado in the rear.

The Silverado then overturned an unknown amount of times before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The driver and passenger were both ejected from the pickup.

42-year-old Darrell E. Hickman, of Chickasha, was a passenger in the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup is in critical condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the Fusion was not injured, and the 16-year-old passenger was also not injured.

The condition of both drivers at the time of the incident and the cause of the crash are under investigation.

