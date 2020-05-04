One dead, another severely burned following fire at apartment complex in Jones

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Jones, killing one person.

Fire crews responded to the scene early Monday morning near N. Hiwassee Rd. and E. Britton Road.

Officials tell KFOR the fire started behind a couch in an apartment that had two people inside.

“The only injuries are those where the fire originated from,” said Randy Nailon with the Jones Police Department.

One person inside the apartment died from the incident, and another was severely burned.

There were no other injuries.

Six to eight units were damaged from the fire.

A fire marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.