CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead and four others were taken to the hospital after an overnight crash on Highway 81.

According to the incident report, first responders were called to the scene near Highway 81 and 164th St. between Okarche and El Reno around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

What exactly happened is still under investigation, but OHP says a 25-year-old Enid woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a passenger in a 2004 Nissan 350Z that was driven by a 27-year-old Enid man who was airlifted to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The other car involved was a 2004 Jeep Liberty that was driven by a 19-year-old Norman man who was treated at the scene and released.

His passengers included a 32-year-old Norman woman who was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center in good condition, a 41-year-old Norman man who was airlifted to OU Medical Center in serious condition, and a 12-year-old Norman girl who was taken by ambulance to OU Children’s in good condition.

Officials say everyone but the 41-year-old Norman man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.