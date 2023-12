POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One man passed away in a motorcycle crash in Pottawatomie County on Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Larry Davis was riding his motorcycle near State Highway 9 just west of Maud when he lost control and drove off of the road. The bike fell onto its side and Davis landed on the roadway.

Officials say Davis was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No more information is available.