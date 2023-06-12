OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead, and another is behind bars after a shooting early Monday morning near SE 29th Street and Bryant Avenue.

It was about 3:30 a.m. when Oklahoma City police were called to the Aloha Backyard on reports of a shooting. When they got there, 31-year-old Justin Smith was found dead with a gunshot wound.

“Two people were interviewed there on the scene,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “One turned out to be the suspect.”

Quirk said Smith and 21-year-old Johnathon Thomas got into an argument that led to Thomas allegedly pulling the trigger.

Johnathon Thomas. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Right now, it’s unclear what the argument was about and why those shots were fired.

“The people I’ve talked to, their customer that has come in and been there before, you know, they haven’t ever had anything bad to say about the bar,” nearby business owner Gerry Cavener said.

Since getting new ownership, Cavener said the Aloha Backyard where the shooting happened, hasn’t caused any problems in the area or for his business across the street.

“Pretty calm, they stay over there on that property and everything. They have a band and everything, and it seems like they have a good crowd,” Cavener said. “In fact, we were over there Saturday, right after 12:00. They were having an event for the food vendors and other people and merchandise and everything and just seemed like a lot of good people.”

While calm and collected about the situation and not letting it bother him, he still said that’s not the norm for that bar.

“Oh, there have been some incidents, but not so much anything like this that happened over there that we know of,” he said.

Thomas was taken into custody on a First Degree Murder complaint and is being held without bond.