One dead, one injured after large fight outside Bricktown bar in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead and another is injured after a violent night in Bricktown.

Police say it started as a fight inside the Pink Parrot Bar.

That violence escalated as it spilled over into a nearby parking lot.

“It ended up becoming a large altercation between several individuals and that’s when they found the two victims,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning, police found those two victims, no suspects, and very few answers.

“We do know there was a fight, but exactly why the group of men were fighting, we don’t know,” said Detective Travis Vernier.

The two men were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Just last month, a similar incident occurred in this area near Sheridan and Mickey Mantle Drive.

Officers found one person shot outside a nearby club, while another person was found nearby with stab wounds.

The violence is likely leading to questions for those that frequent Bricktown, since it is a busy spot with bars but also restaurants and other activities for families.

Police say this most recent homicide is the second in Bricktown this year.

The first was in late February at the Holiday Inn. One man was shot and killed after an altercation with his cousin.

But in this case, more questions remain.

“The motive is still under investigation. Again, we don’t have a suspect identified,” Vernier said.

Police are hoping that since it was a large crowd, someone has information that can help with their investigation.

Officials identified the deceased victim as 22-year-old Conroy Williams, Jr.

The second victim, 25-year-old Jeffery Michel, is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

If you do, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.