One dead, three in critical condition after Wagoner County collision

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that left one person dead and three others in critical condition.

It happened Wednesday just after 3 a.m. on 141st St. South and 220th East Ave., approximately 4 miles west of Coweta.

According to a report from the OHP, a Toyota Rav-4 was traveling westbound when it went left of center, colliding with a Chevrolet Venture Minivan traveling eastbound.

The 60-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet, Ronald McAllister, 59, of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at the scene. His two passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The report states the Toyota driver’s condition at the time of the incident is under investigation.

The cause of the crash is also under investigation.