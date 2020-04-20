One dead, three injured in Grady County crash

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is dead, and several others are injured, including children, after a crash in Grady County over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, just after 6:45 p.m., near County Road 1580 and County Street 2820, almost a few miles south of Rush Springs.

According to a trooper’s report, a Honda Civic was traveling westbound while a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on County Road 1580 when the Civic departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and went left of center hitting the Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Civic was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, Rodd Foat, 46, of Marlow, was pronounced dead at the scene. A six-year-old girl in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and an 11-year-old was admitted to the hospital in good condition with some injuries.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to “left of center.”