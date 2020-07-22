One dead, two critically injured following 2-vehicle crash in Dewey County

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 70-year-old Lawton man died and two people were critically injured in a vehicle crash in Dewey County on Tuesday.

Gary Lee Bird was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 270, six miles northwest of Oakwood, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 21-year-old El Reno man was driving a 2002 Dodge Durango southeast on U.S. 270 when he went left of center for an unknown reason and struck the 2011 GMC Sierra that Bird was driving, according to the news release.

The impact caused the GMC to roll a half time. Both Gary Bird and his passenger, 68-year-old Valorie Jean Bird, were pinned. Valorie Bird was pinned for 20 minutes and Gary Bird for approximately one hour before being extricated by Seiling Fire and Rescue, according to the news release.

Both Valorie Bird and the driver of the Durango were taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and admitted with head, internal torso, arm and leg injuries, the news release states.

