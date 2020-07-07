One dead, two in serious condition after rollover crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a rollover crash claimed the life of one person and injured two others.

Police responded to the scene near N.W. 150th and MacArthur around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police tell KFOR two vehicles were involved, with one headed eastbound and another westbound.

The vehicle traveling westbound crossed the center line, hitting the eastbound car.

The westbound vehicle went off the roadway, rolled over, and landed upside down in a nearby creek. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Two people were inside the vehicle, however, one of them died and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking at speed as a possible cause of the crash, and say an early investigation reveals the driver of the westbound vehicle lost control early on.

Latest stories: