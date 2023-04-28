OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A brutal attack near downtown Oklahoma City is now being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to an assault near N.W. 9th and Virginia.

Investigators say several people were involved in an altercation, which led to 24-year-old Maalik Carter having his throat cut.

Now, officials say that Carter died at the hospital.

Police say they are still searching for the alleged attacker and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.