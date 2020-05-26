One drowns at Skiatook Lake on Memorial Day

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one person drowned while swimming at a lake in northeast Oklahoma on Memorial Day.

It happened Monday just before 5 p.m. on Skiatook Lake at Tallchief Cove in Osage County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim was swimming at the beach boundary line when they started to struggle in water that was 5.5 feet deep.

The victim went under and did not resurface, and was later recovered by the Country Corner Fire Department.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.