TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma firefighter was injured while fighting a blaze at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews with the Tulsa Fire Department were called to the Cobblestone Apartments, located along 51st St. and Memorial Dr.

On the way to the scene, firefighters reported seeing flames from miles away.

Crews rushed to evacuate any residents and rescued multiple pets, including a bearded dragon.

Officials say one firefighter was injured when he fell from the third-floor stairwell.

He suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire was arson. One person was taken into custody.