OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody following a car fire in Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the incident happened near NW 23rd and Broadway when the driver of a car ran through an intersection and hit a traffic light box, causing the car to catch fire around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the driver appeared to be under the influence and was outside of the vehicle without clothes on when crews arrived. The driver did not have any reported injuries and was taken into custody.

OKCFD says NW 23rd between Broadway and Robinson will be closed until the scene is cleaned up.