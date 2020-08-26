One in custody after chase involving stolen SUV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody after leading Oklahoma City police officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Oklahoma City police were called to a report about an SUV being stolen near S.W. 59th and May Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the stolen car and attempted to stop the driver.

However, the driver took off and led them on a pursuit.

At one point, the driver attempted a U-turn and tried to ram one of the officers. The officer was able to avoid the oncoming SUV by driving into a nearby yard.

Ultimately, the suspect crashed near S.W. 59th and Pennsylvania Ave. and was taken into custody.

