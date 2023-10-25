POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has been taken into custody after the body of a missing woman was found in September.

On September 20, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene of a reported body wrapped in a carpet south of Oklahoma Highway 59B and Hamilton Road.

On Sept. 22, the body was identified as Makayla Fay Meave, who was reported missing earlier that month.

Makayla Fay Meave. Image courtesy family.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve this tragic loss of a beloved Macomb Public Schools educator and parent. Makayla cared deeply for our students and families and will be greatly missed,” the schools said on Facebook.

According to authorities, Frank Byers was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 25, on Murder in the First Degree, Unauthorized Removal of Dead Body and Desecration of a Human Corpse regarding the death of Meave.

Frank Byers. Image courtesy Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“Our office would like to thank all the agencies that assisted in this lengthy investigation.” said the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “This is not a conviction and all parties are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”