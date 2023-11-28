BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One man has been taken into custody following a fatal crash that left six people deceased.

On Tuesday, November 21, a van carrying all six victims collided with a truck west of Elk City. The driver of truck was uninjured, but the driver of the van was transported to a local hospital with arm injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP has identified the driver of the van as 43-year-old Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj. He has since been released from the hospital and taken into custody.

Six passengers in the van passed away in the crash and one juvenile passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.