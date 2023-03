POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody and another is still on the run following a wild high-speed chase.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the chase began south on Hwy 177 and I-40, north of Shawnee.

Authorities say troopers were attempted to pull over the vehicle, which had been reported as being stolen.

Multiple agencies responded to the chase.

Police were able to take one person into custody, but are still searching for a second suspect.