One in custody after leading officers on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after a police chase came to an end with a crash.
Oklahoma City police say they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.
Instead, the driver led police on a chase along I-40.
Officers used stop sticks near I-40 and Western Ave., which caused the driver to lose control and crash into a barrier.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
The driver was taken into custody at the scene.
