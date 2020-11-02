One in custody after leading officers on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after a police chase came to an end with a crash.

Oklahoma City police say they attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.

Instead, the driver led police on a chase along I-40.

Officers used stop sticks near I-40 and Western Ave., which caused the driver to lose control and crash into a barrier.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene.

