OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody following an overnight chase in Oklahoma City.

Around midnight, Oklahoma City police attempted to stop a car along N.W. 80th St.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase to the Links Apartments, located near Broadway Extension and N.E. 122nd St.

The driver was eventually taken into custody.

At this point, it is unclear why the driver took off in the first place.