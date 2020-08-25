One in custody after police chase ends at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some travelers who were heading to Will Rogers World Airport for a flight caught the end of a police chase on Tuesday morning.

Officials say it all began when police attempted to pull over a truck that was going 90 miles per hour along Shields Blvd.

Instead of stopping at S.E. 29th and Shields, the driver led officers on a chase. The driver turned down Meridian and headed to Will Rogers World Airport.

Investigators say the two suspects made it to the top of the hourly parking garage at the airport before ditching the truck and running away on foot.

One juvenile was caught and taken into custody, but police were still searching for a second suspect.

So far, authorities say they do not believe any operations at their airport were disrupted.

