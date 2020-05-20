Pursuit ends in crash, man’s arrest in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after a pursuit in Oklahoma City this week.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy who was driving with an OKC police officer, both assigned to the Central Oklahoma Metro Interdiction Team, noticed a car make an illegal lane change near I-40 and Agnew.

A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy walked to the car to request a driver’s license when the man behind the wheel drove off.

There was a short pursuit that ended at S. Portland Avenue and Newcastle Road when the driver lost control and drove into an unoccupied house.

The driver, 30-year old Kendrick Jarvis, ran off but was captured a short time later on the roof of a nearby house.

Jarvis was taken to the hospital to be checked out then booked into the jail on complaints of malicious injury and destruction of property, eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a motor collision, and unsafe lane change.

He is currently being held on $7,000 bail.