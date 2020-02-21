One in custody after pursuit through south OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police have taken one suspect into custody after leading officers on a chase through the city's south side.

Officials attempted to make a stop near NW 23rd & Penn when the suspect fled, initiating a pursuit, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The suspect, whose name police have not yet revealed, called 9-1-1 and told a dispatcher that she was just trying to go to a male friend's house.

The suspect got on Interstate 44 West. She entered a neighborhood and then passed the east side of Will Rogers World Airport before heading back east along Interstate 240.

As the suspect circled the south side of the city, she threw a butcher knife out of the driver side window, police said.

Eventually, the suspect hit stop sticks that police laid in a road, then bailed out on foot after her tires blew.

An officer quickly tackled the suspect and took her into custody.

The suspect was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail. She is accused of felony eluding a police officer.

Police are talking with family members of the suspect to see where she was Thursday, prior to the chase.

Officers are also working to find out if the butcher knife was related to a different crime

Police confirmed the woman does have a history of mental health problems and substance abuse.

The woman did not appear to be under the influence of any substances, but police say she “was having a mental episode.”

It has not yet been revealed why an officer attempted to pull the suspect over, nor why the suspect ran.