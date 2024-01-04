MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Midwest City Police have arrested one person following a pursuit Thursday morning.

Officials say the chase began as a reported stolen vehicle. The suspect drove away at “reasonable speeds” before getting stuck in traffic near NE 10th and Air Depot. That’s when the suspect allegedly backed into a law enforcement vehicle while trying to get away.

Damaged Midwest City Police car. Image KFOR.

According to police, the chase ended near NE 23rd and Air Depot after the suspect’s car stalled. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

No injuries have been reported.