One in custody after deadly shooting at Bricktown hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred inside a hotel in Bricktown.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bricktown.

Police confirmed to KFOR that there was a shooting at the hotel and that one suspect is in custody.

Investigators say that when they arrived at the hotel, there was a deceased victim in the hallway on the eighth floor.

Officials say the victim appeared to have been shot to death in what is believed to be a domestic altercation.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyesha Long on a complaint of first-degree murder.

if you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

