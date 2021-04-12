One in custody after shooting kills 1, injures another in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man has been taken into custody for a deadly shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home near N.W. 29th and Independence regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Zachariah Perry, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

They also found a 37-year-old man who had also been shot, but he was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned there was some type of altercation that took place in the home between Perry and a female resident.

The female attempted to leave with the help of several people, including 33-year-old Rodrick Liggens.

Authorities say in the process of leaving, another altercation between the group and the 37-year-old resident took place.

At that point, investigators say the male resident opened fire at the group, and Liggens opened fire on the house.

Liggens was taken into custody at the scene on a complaint of second-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.