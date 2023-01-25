EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond say one person is in custody following a standoff at a home in Edmond.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Edmond Police Department were called to a home near Santa Fe and Castle Rock.

Investigators say a man had called someone out-of-state and said he was going to kill his family.

Officials arrived at the home and immediately worked to get the man to come outside.

Initial reports indicated that one person was found dead at the scene.

Around 10:30 a.m., police were able to take the suspect into custody.