One in custody after suspect allegedly stole car from gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is in custody following a police chase in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a man stole a car from a gas station near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

The suspect led officers on a short chase before they lost sight of him. However, investigators soon saw the car parked in a driveway nearby.

Authorities set up a perimeter and eventually found the suspect hiding in a trashcan.

He was taken into custody without incident.

