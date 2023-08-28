MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – Minco Public Schools officials say a person of interest is in custody after several threats of violence were made.

According to a letter by Superintendent Kevin Sims, a TikTok video threatened violence at the district’s next football home game. Some students also received threats for Monday at school.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the school resource officer, who is also a deputy for the sheriff’s office, investigated the threats and took a person of interest into custody.

“The administration takes the safety and security of our students very seriously,” said Supt. Sims. “In the events of the last few days in our state, these types of threats will not be tolerated.”

No other information is available.