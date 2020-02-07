One in custody, another on the run following SW Oklahoma City pursuit

One person is in custody and another is on the run after a pursuit in SW OKC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody and another is on the run after fleeing from police.

It happened around midnight Friday near SW 29th and Blackwelder.

Police tell KFOR an officer drove by a car that he recognized as a stolen vehicle.

The officer turned around to follow the car and two people jumped out without putting the vehicle in park. The vehicle then rolled into the patrol vehicle.

Police tracked down one of the suspects and arrested him. The second suspect is still on the run.

A suspect description has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.